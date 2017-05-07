Uber Driver Abducted At Gunpoint; Dif...

Uber Driver Abducted At Gunpoint; Different Uber Driver Crashes Two Cars In Santa Rosa

Read more: Sfist

An off-duty Uber driver was allegedly abducted at gunpoint Saturday night and forced to drive to Richmond, where his car was then stolen. As ABC 7 reports , the driver says that a man and a woman, he armed with a gun and she armed with a knife, jumped into his car while he was off-duty in San Francisco, with his doors unlocked.

