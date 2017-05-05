Two arrest made after stolen vehicle from San Francisco was located in San Bruno

Two men were arrested in San Bruno in connection to a stolen vehicle, narcotic related offenses and possession of stolen property Thursday night. According to San Bruno police, Anthony Albillar, 28, and David Montez, 35, were arrested May 4. near the San Bruno BART station around 8:45 p.m. after officers discovered the vehicle both were in was stolen.

