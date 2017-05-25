Trump travel ban blocked; fight heade...

Trump travel ban blocked; fight headed for Supreme Court

Stars and Stripes

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban "speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination," a federal appeals court said Thursday in ruling against the executive order targeting six Muslim-majority countries. In a 10-3 vote, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the ban likely violates the Constitution.

