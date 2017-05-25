Trump travel ban blocked; fight headed for Supreme Court
President Donald Trump's revised travel ban "speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination," a federal appeals court said Thursday in ruling against the executive order targeting six Muslim-majority countries. In a 10-3 vote, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the ban likely violates the Constitution.
