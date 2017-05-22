Trump administration approves $650M for Caltrain
The Trump administration has agreed to fully fund a $650 million federal grant for electrification of a San Francisco Bay Area train system that would also help California's high-speed rail project. The Federal Transit Administration announced its decision on the Caltrain funding request Monday.
