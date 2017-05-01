The San Francisco chef beat out five other California chefs.
Art Smith arrives at the James Beard Awards on Monday, May 1, 2017, in Chicago. At Monday night's James Beard Awards, Benu's Corey Lee was the first Bay Area winner, scoring "Best Chef in the West" honors.
