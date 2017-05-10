The Latest: Top House intel Dem asks ...

The Latest: Top House intel Dem asks Trump for any tapes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Graphic shows key dates in tenure of FBI Director James Comey; 4c x 4 inches; 195.7 mm x 101 mm; Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2017, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2017, while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks to reporters in the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Pence defended the firing of FBI Director Comey, saying the "president made the right decision at the right time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08) 9 hr San Diego 13 y Cl... 71
Gang of colored boys take over Bart 14 hr Texas Pete 11
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 18 hr Wondering 138
News Cells that trim brain connections are linked to... 23 hr Humanspirit 1
Two opposite opinions Fri Mark Rosenkranz 10
Lesbians Love Thu Diana 1
Nancy Pelosi Thu Smileys Male Comp... 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC