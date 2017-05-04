The Latest: Sewer may may be behind San Francisco sinkhole
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the hole. A truck driver escaped unharmed early Friday after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his rig on a San Francisco street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Lyft
|3
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|201
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 3
|No Chance For Rap...
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|May 3
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|127
|I have something important to say
|May 2
|Thadwick
|1
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|May 1
|Pee wee Herman
|61,392
|Hey
|Apr 30
|Austin Woodall
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC