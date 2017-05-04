Students Sue Over Suspensions for a Likinga Racist Posts
Four California high school students sued a school district after they were suspended over their responses to Instagram posts that included a black student and coach with nooses around their necks. The students at Albany High School in the San Francisco Bay Area - three of whom are Asian - "liked" or briefly commented on the posts, according to the lawsuit filed this week in federal court in San Francisco.
