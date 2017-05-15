Silicon Valley startup accused of hav...

Silicon Valley startup accused of having office sex bed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Will Mason, a co-founder of UploadVR, tries out MindLeap neuro-goggles during the Game Developers Conference at Moscone Center South on March 3, 2015, in San Francisco. The company has been sued by a former employee who claims the startup and its co-founders cultivated a hostile, "boys club" work environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 9 hr anonymous 205
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) 16 hr EARTHQUAKE 9
Modeling Companies 21 hr Jessica 1
Gang of colored boys take over Bart Mon Auto Phil 12
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... May 14 Wondering 143
News Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08) May 12 San Diego 13 y Cl... 71
News Cells that trim brain connections are linked to... May 12 Humanspirit 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC