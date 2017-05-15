Silicon Valley startup accused of having office sex bed
Will Mason, a co-founder of UploadVR, tries out MindLeap neuro-goggles during the Game Developers Conference at Moscone Center South on March 3, 2015, in San Francisco. The company has been sued by a former employee who claims the startup and its co-founders cultivated a hostile, "boys club" work environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Modeling Companies
|21 hr
|Jessica
|1
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|Mon
|Auto Phil
|12
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|May 14
|Wondering
|143
|Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08)
|May 12
|San Diego 13 y Cl...
|71
|Cells that trim brain connections are linked to...
|May 12
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC