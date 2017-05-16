San Francisco's Most Iconic Bars
How do you define an iconic bar? And how do you choose one bar over others that also have time and affection going for them? Iconic bars set the standards high, but not so high that they lose the urban, loveable charm that has made them local favorites in spite of their storied histories: stories that conjure up images of San Francisco from classic to speakeasy, dingy to rustic, clubby to quirky, or old Barbary Coast to Beat Generation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Modeling Companies
|8 hr
|Jessica
|1
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|Mon
|Auto Phil
|12
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|May 14
|Wondering
|143
|Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08)
|May 12
|San Diego 13 y Cl...
|71
|Cells that trim brain connections are linked to...
|May 12
|Humanspirit
|1
|Two opposite opinions
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC