San Francisco Pop-Up Cafe Infested With Rats...On Purpose
For two days in July, visitors to one of San Francisco's most notorious tourist areas will have a thrilling new anecdote to share with the folks back at home: Out there, in craaaazy San Francisco, they have an actual rat cafe. According to Dungeon spokesperson Matthew Clarkson, the rats will be there to provide a "frighteningly funny encounter."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
