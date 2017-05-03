San Francisco police shoot, kill man on Market Street
San Francisco police shot and killed a man who officers say was stabbing another man on the city's busy downtown Market Street on Wednesday. Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. when officers walking their usual beat in a neighborhood crowded with shoppers and tourists enjoying a warm day came upon the stabbing.
