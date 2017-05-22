San Francisco police exchange gunfire with suspect in home-invasion robbery
One person is in custody following a home-invasion robbery that resulted in an exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect in the Bayview District, according to multiple media reports. One person was arrested and multiple other suspects are at large, according to ABC7.
