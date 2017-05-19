San Francisco Officials Continue Atta...

San Francisco Officials Continue Attacks on Uber

The City of San Francisco filed suit last week against the ridesharing service Uber after the company filed a motion in court to block the release of a drivers' personal information. This sets up the latest battle between the city and one of the leading transportation network companies over an issue that has privacy implications beyond the ridesharing industry.

