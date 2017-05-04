San Francisco man shot by police released from custody
A judge today ordered the release without bail of a man shot by San Francisco police in January while prosecutors appeal a ruling that dismissed all but two of the charges against him. Sean Moore, a mentally ill 43-year-old San Francisco resident, has been in custody since a Jan. 6 encounter with police at his home in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue in the Oceanview neighborhood that started when a neighbor called police around 4 a.m. to make a noise complaint.
