San Francisco is considering legislation that would ban sidewalk delivery robots
States across the country are passing laws to permit the use of autonomous delivery robots statewide. But in San Francisco, a city globally renowned for its tech savvy residents, local politicians are now considering legislation that would ban the use of the nascent technology citywide.
