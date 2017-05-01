San Francisco is considering a once unthinkable measure to offset the threat of job-killing robots
The tech industry collectively face-palmed when Trump's treasury secretary said earlier this year that the threat of robots taking human jobs was "not even on our radar screen." There is a growing evidence that robots and artificial intelligence could displace huge swaths of the American workforce in the next couple of decades, much sooner than the "50 to 100 more years away" timeline that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have something important to say
|6 hr
|Thadwick
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|23 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|126
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Pee wee Herman
|61,392
|Hey
|Apr 30
|Austin Woodall
|1
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Apr 29
|American
|1
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Apr 29
|poi
|6
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Apr 28
|cbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC