San Francisco is considering a once u...

San Francisco is considering a once unthinkable measure to offset the threat of job-killing robots

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The tech industry collectively face-palmed when Trump's treasury secretary said earlier this year that the threat of robots taking human jobs was "not even on our radar screen." There is a growing evidence that robots and artificial intelligence could displace huge swaths of the American workforce in the next couple of decades, much sooner than the "50 to 100 more years away" timeline that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have something important to say 6 hr Thadwick 1
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 23 hr Ex Senator Santpo... 126
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mon Pee wee Herman 61,392
Hey Apr 30 Austin Woodall 1
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Apr 29 American 1
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Apr 29 poi 6
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Apr 28 cbo 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC