San Francisco finally passes affordable housing law

Since late 2015, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and some city lawmakers struggled to push through a new law that grants extra floors and extra units to developers in exchange for more affordable housing. The Affordable Housing Bonus Program- called "Home SF" for short-finally passed at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday on a 10-1 vote.

