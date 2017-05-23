San Francisco finally passes affordable housing law
Since late 2015, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and some city lawmakers struggled to push through a new law that grants extra floors and extra units to developers in exchange for more affordable housing. The Affordable Housing Bonus Program- called "Home SF" for short-finally passed at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday on a 10-1 vote.
