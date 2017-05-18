San Francisco father and son found in LA; Amber Alert off
This undated file photo released by the California Highway Patrol shows Jason Lam. A 1-year-old boy taken from San Francisco by his possibly suicidal father was found safe in Los Angeles Friday night, May 19, 2017, and the Amber Alert they prompted has been called off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support President Trump
|5 hr
|American
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|5 hr
|American
|146
|Nancy Pelosi
|Thu
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|Thu
|Maria
|1
|Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Father Brannigan
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|May 16
|anonymous
|205
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|May 16
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC