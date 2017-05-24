San Francisco Creates Legal Office To...

San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Illegal Immigrants From Deportation

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The San Francisco public defender's office launched a new unit Tuesday dedicated to representing illegal immigrants faced with deportation and focused on providing local tax money for cases heard in the city's federal immigration courts. The special immigration division, one of only three such programs in the country, consists of three deputy public defenders and a paralegal , reports NBC Bay Area.

Read more at The Daily Caller.

