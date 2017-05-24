San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Illegal Immigrants From Deportation
The San Francisco public defender's office launched a new unit Tuesday dedicated to representing illegal immigrants faced with deportation and focused on providing local tax money for cases heard in the city's federal immigration courts. The special immigration division, one of only three such programs in the country, consists of three deputy public defenders and a paralegal , reports NBC Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Chol
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Army Vet
|21,044
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Jo jo
|3
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|10 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the...
|Wed
|narc
|2
|Trump administration appears to ease up on its ...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Tue
|Truth
|170
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC