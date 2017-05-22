San Francisco Boys And Girls Club Jan...

San Francisco Boys And Girls Club Janitor Arrested In Child Porn Case

9 hrs ago

An employee of San Francisco's Boys and Girls Club was arrested last week, after police say that he had been uploading "graphic" pornography involving children to the internet. According to the San Francisco Department, the investigation began in April, when they learned that "an individual...was uploading and downloading graphic child pornography online."

