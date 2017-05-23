Road Trip: Mendocino to San Francisco, California
Part four of our Seattle to San Diego journey follows California Highway 1 from the dramatic headlands of Mendocino to the renowned skyline of San Francisco. Along the way, you'll discover a string of small, beautiful towns with superb restaurants, sophisticated bakeries, iconic inns, picturesque lighthouses, and one of the great national seashores.
