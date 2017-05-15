Ring the bells and buzzers of the Mus...

Ring the bells and buzzers of the Musee Mecanique on Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Why: Before you give up on Fisherman's Wharf entirely, you should spend a few minutes playing the quaint old games in the Musee Mecanique . It's basically a dim, din-filled warehouse on Pier 45 that's packed full of arcade games, antique mechanical toys and musical instruments from decades past.

Read more at Los Angeles Times.

San Francisco, CA

