Republicans Must Think Georgians Real...

Republicans Must Think Georgians Really Hate San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

There's a chance these GOP ads associating Jon Ossoff with one of America's most popular tourism destinations may backfire. As a Georgia expat now located on the central coast of California, I've been amused by the persistent efforts of Paul Ryan's PAC to depict Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff as a stooge of Nancy Pelosi - you know, the ultraliberal political boss from godless San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Pelosi 3 hr Skeeter 1
Two opposite opinions 11 hr The Man 4
Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat... 23 hr SparklePyre 1
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Tue RiccardoFire 10
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Tue Truth 135
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 203
News How Weird festival celebrates everything that m... Mon Spotted Girl 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC