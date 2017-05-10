Republicans Must Think Georgians Really Hate San Francisco

There's a chance these GOP ads associating Jon Ossoff with one of America's most popular tourism destinations may backfire. As a Georgia expat now located on the central coast of California, I've been amused by the persistent efforts of Paul Ryan's PAC to depict Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff as a stooge of Nancy Pelosi - you know, the ultraliberal political boss from godless San Francisco.

