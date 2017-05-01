Rents stay depressed in San Francisco-and nationwide
With May Day come and gone seasonal interest usually starts to prod market rent prices up, but April showed median rents more or less sluggish on major online platforms, still down compared to 2016 and barely able to rouse much in the way of appreciation from previous months. Zumper, which seems to have the most volatile sample compared to last year, says that rents were up 1.5 percent in April compared to March, but still down 5.9 percent from 2016.
