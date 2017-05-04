Prosecutors: Heiress changed his life...

Prosecutors: Heiress changed his life then plotted his death

In this April 6, 2017 file photo, Tiffany Li, a Northern California woman accused of killing the father of her two children, leaves San Mateo County Jail after posting $35 million bail in Redwood City, Calif. Keith Green was a popular but troubled high school football star who had recently washed out of college when he met Tiffany Li.

