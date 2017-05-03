Pork-tacular Cochon555 heads to San Francisco
Cochon555 heads to San Francisco in June with all sorts of swine-splendid dishes, plus wine, craft beer and cocktails. Five chefs, five somms, five bartenders - and five pigs? This could only be Cochon555, the porky, nose-to-curly-tail extravaganza that arrives in San Francisco on June 4 to showcase the culinary expertise of five Bay Area chefs, who are each given one 200-pound heritage pig and a week to prepare the whole animal.
