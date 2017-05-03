Political spending on Santa Fe soda tax exceeds other cities
Political groups spent at least $163 per vote to sway the outcome of a soda tax proposal that New Mexico's capital city resoundingly rejected, eclipsing the costs of recent campaigns in other cities and raising the financial stakes in efforts to tax sweetened beverages nationwide. Soda tax advocates shifted their attention Wednesday to efforts in Seattle and the county encompassing Portland, Oregon, and to lobbying state Legislatures in Massachusetts and other Northeast states.
