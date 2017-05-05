Police: Father attacked at a San Francisco Park by eight juveniles
The San Francisco police department arrested one juvenile suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in the Bayview District, Thursday evening. According to police, eight juveniles reportedly assaulted a 30-year-old father near a park around 7:16 p.m. near Felton and Holyoke Streets.
