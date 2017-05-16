Police: Bomb threat forces evacuations at San Francisco preschool
A shelter in place has been issued, and a San Francisco preschool has been evacuated and closed Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to San Francisco Police Department. Police say around 9:00 a.m. the school called to report that they received a voicemail about a bomb threat.
