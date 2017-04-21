Pimping, Prostitution Arrests in San ...

Pimping, Prostitution Arrests in San Bruno

Two men and two women were arrested Friday on suspicion of prostitution and pimping, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Jin Deng, 31, and Jin Zhen, 26, both of San Francisco, are accused of pimping, sheriff's officials said.

