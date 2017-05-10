Only true locals can pass this SF trivia quiz
During construction of the Golden Gate Bridge, there was a group of workers called the Halfway to Hell Club. Who were they? During construction of the Golden Gate Bridge, there was a group of workers called the Halfway to Hell Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|8 hr
|Wondering
|143
|Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08)
|May 12
|San Diego 13 y Cl...
|71
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|May 12
|Texas Pete
|11
|Cells that trim brain connections are linked to...
|May 12
|Humanspirit
|1
|Two opposite opinions
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|10
|Lesbians Love
|May 11
|Diana
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|May 11
|Smileys Male Comp...
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC