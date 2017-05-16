Numerous Notable Tech Bros Embroiled In Sex Harassment Scandal at VR Startup

There may be sighs of relief today at the Bay Area's most allegedly sexually toxic work environments like Uber and Zenefits , because another "condoms and sex in the workplace" scandal has arrived to bump their harassment issues from the headlines. TechCrunch broke the news Monday that local virtual reality startup UploadVR has been served with a sexual harassment, sex and gender discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit from their recently departed social media director.

