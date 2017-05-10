Nudists to celebrate 'Summer of Love'...

Nudists to celebrate 'Summer of Love' with parade through San

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A nude parade meant to celebrate the ideology and values of the "Summer of Love" is set to march through San Francisco on Saturday, May 20. The event is organized by Gypsy Taub, a nude activist who fought San Francisco's nudity ban , and puts on clothes-free events throughout the year. Saturday's event is no different, with Taub calling others to join in the parade "as we celebrate the body freedom that the hippie movement spread across America and the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang of colored boys take over Bart 7 hr Auto Phil 12
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Sun Wondering 143
News Norteno Gang Members Arrested In Connection Wit... (May '08) May 12 San Diego 13 y Cl... 71
News Cells that trim brain connections are linked to... May 12 Humanspirit 1
Two opposite opinions May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 10
Lesbians Love May 11 Diana 1
Nancy Pelosi May 11 Smileys Male Comp... 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,044 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC