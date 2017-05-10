Nudists to celebrate 'Summer of Love' with parade through San
A nude parade meant to celebrate the ideology and values of the "Summer of Love" is set to march through San Francisco on Saturday, May 20. The event is organized by Gypsy Taub, a nude activist who fought San Francisco's nudity ban , and puts on clothes-free events throughout the year. Saturday's event is no different, with Taub calling others to join in the parade "as we celebrate the body freedom that the hippie movement spread across America and the world."
