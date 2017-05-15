Nicholas Sand, creator of famous Orange Sunshine LSD, dies
Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann may have invented LSD in the 1930s, and Timothy Leary was clearly its most prominent frontman in the 1960s. But it was a self-taught chemist and obscure-by-choice figure named Nicholas Sand who was the true wizard behind the curtain, the man who launched tens of millions of acid trips across generations by producing a version known as "Orange Sunshine."
