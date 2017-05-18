Newly Appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller Spent Much Of His Career In San Francisco
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as the special counsel to investigate any Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election and any possible ties to the Trump campaign. This is a big deal because according to ABC 7 , just about everyone likes Mueller and thinks he's totally legit , and according to the New York Times , his special counsel status gives Mueller more independence in an investigation than allowed to federal prosecutors.
