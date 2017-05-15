New Game: Train Simulator: Suisun Bay &#x2013; San Francisco

New Game: Train Simulator: Suisun Bay – San Francisco
The unique and timeless appeal of American interurban railroading comes to life on the Sacramento Northern, South End route. Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, this Train Simulator route features classic interurban passenger and freight operations on the Sacramento Northern Railway's route that extended from San Francisco's busy Transbay Terminal to its famed ferry connection on California's Suisun Bay.
