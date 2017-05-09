New backers lure Steve Jobs opera to Seattle, San Francisco
A techno-infused opera about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has earned the financial backing of opera companies in San Francisco and Seattle, ensuring the musical meditation on the iconic entrepreneur will travel to America's high-tech enclave. The partnerships were announced Tuesday as the Santa Fe Opera prepared for its July world premiere of "The evolution of Steve Jobs" at its open-air summer stage in the foothills of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two opposite opinions
|7 hr
|The Man
|4
|Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat...
|19 hr
|SparklePyre
|1
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|23 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Tue
|Truth
|135
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|203
|How Weird festival celebrates everything that m...
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Lord of the Rings
|May 6
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC