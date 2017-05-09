New backers lure Steve Jobs opera to Seattle, San Francisco

A techno-infused opera about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has earned the financial backing of opera companies in San Francisco and Seattle, ensuring the musical meditation on the iconic entrepreneur will travel to America's high-tech enclave. The partnerships were announced Tuesday as the Santa Fe Opera prepared for its July world premiere of "The evolution of Steve Jobs" at its open-air summer stage in the foothills of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

