More Details Released In Fatal Shooti...

More Details Released In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Sunset Boulevard Driver

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A teen driver who was killed Monday afternoon in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood was gunned down by a fellow motorist who fired at least six shots. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the 15-year-old male victim was shot at 12:01 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Kirkham Street .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 6 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 127
I have something important to say 20 hr Thadwick 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Mon Pee wee Herman 61,392
Hey Apr 30 Austin Woodall 1
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Apr 29 American 1
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Apr 29 poi 6
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Apr 28 cbo 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC