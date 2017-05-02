More Details Released In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Sunset Boulevard Driver
A teen driver who was killed Monday afternoon in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood was gunned down by a fellow motorist who fired at least six shots. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the 15-year-old male victim was shot at 12:01 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Kirkham Street .
