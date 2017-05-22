MBTA app maker sued in San Francisco

Elerts Corp. of Weymouth, which makes a "see something, say something" security app for riders of MBTA buses and trains, was hit by a class action lawsuit filed Monday in a San Francisco federal court. The plaintiff alleges that an Elerts app offered by the Bay Area Rapid Transit District can be used to track locations and identities of users without their permission.

