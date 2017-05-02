May Day protests put spotlight on tech's other immigrant workers
Monday's May Day protests in Silicon Valley were all about the other immigrant workers at tech companies: the contract workers who feed, transport, protect and clean up after the highly paid programmers at companies like Apple, Facebook and Google. Protestors took to the streets in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and other Silicon Valley cities on Monday as part of the May Day demonstrations focused on worker and immigrant rights.
