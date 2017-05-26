May 26: Hunter Pence to serve as San ...

May 26: Hunter Pence to serve as San Francisco barista for a day

Pence and teammate Denard Span will be serving Peet 's coffee at two San Francisco locations on May 30. The appearance is intended to promote Peet's 2017 Giants Clubhouse Blend coffee.

