May 10: Mystery solved! 19th-century girl in casket found under San Francisco house identified

The mysterious little girl holding a single flower, found buried in a casket underneath a San Francisco home - captivating the Bay Area's curiosity - has been identified. Edith Howard Cook, the second born child and first born daughter of Horatio Nelson and Edith Scooffy Cook, died Oct. 13, 1876, at the age of 2 years, 10 months and 15 days, according to nonprofit Garden of Innocence, which spent a year trying to identify her.

