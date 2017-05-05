Mark Leno announces run for San Francisco mayor

Former state senator Mark Leno Thursday announced that he plans to run for mayor of San Francisco, making him the first person to announce his candidacy for the 2019 election. Leno, a former city supervisor and assemblyman, announced his candidacy at San Francisco's City Hall, saying he planned to "lead with a progressive vision for our city, grounded in a commitment to affordability and civil rights."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.