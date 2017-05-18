Marin designers work magic for San Francisco Designer Showcase
Martin Kobus of Sausalito paid homage to the designer's Dutch heritage in a library at the San Francisco Decorator Showcase. When: Through May 29; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and Memorial Day; closed Mondays except Memorial Day If you were a wealthy San Franciscan living around the turn of the last century, you might have done what Julius Mack did when building his new home in Pacific Heights - gone modern.
