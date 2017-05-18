Marin designers work magic for San Fr...

Marin designers work magic for San Francisco Designer Showcase

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Martin Kobus of Sausalito paid homage to the designer's Dutch heritage in a library at the San Francisco Decorator Showcase. When: Through May 29; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and Memorial Day; closed Mondays except Memorial Day If you were a wealthy San Franciscan living around the turn of the last century, you might have done what Julius Mack did when building his new home in Pacific Heights - gone modern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support President Trump 8 hr American 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 8 hr American 146
Nancy Pelosi Thu Defeat Maxine Wat... 3
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi Wed Father Brannigan 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) May 16 anonymous 205
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,477 • Total comments across all topics: 281,154,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC