Man accused of insurance fraud through South City medical clinic
A Pleasanton man has been charged with insurance fraud in connection with a South San Francisco medical clinic he allegedly owned illegally, San Mateo County prosecutors said. Matthew Skinner, 47, is accused of owning Pacific Occupational Health Clinic at 3 S. Linden Ave. in South San Francisco, which is now closed.
