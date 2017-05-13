Major shark die-off in San Francisco Bay

At least 80 leopard sharks have washed up dead around the shores of San Francisco Bay this spring, and hundreds more are believed to have died, perhaps from a fungal disease that scientists are investigating. This leopard shark was found dead on April 26 near Foster City.

