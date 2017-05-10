Longtime San Francisco residents unha...

Longtime San Francisco residents unhappy with city, says poll

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

That's one of the lessons from the 2017 San Francisco City Survey released Tuesday , in which those with more than 30 years of San Francisco living under their belts generally gave City Hall a thumbs down. Overall, public opinion seems fairly mellow this time; most of the 2,166 randomly selected phone respondents gave the city either a B or a B- grade on things like public safety, transit, and parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women need wives 1 hr Diana 1
Nancy Pelosi 17 hr Skeeter 1
Two opposite opinions Wed The Man 4
Photography Event at the 16th Street Train Stat... Tue SparklePyre 1
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Tue RiccardoFire 10
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Tue Truth 135
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) May 8 anonymous 203
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC