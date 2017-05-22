Last-minute attack may foil proposed SF density housing law
An affordable housing advocacy group is trying to come between the moderate and progressive wings on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors , just as they close in on passing housing density legislation that has taken two years to craft. The proposed law, which goes before the board on Tuesday, would allow developers to build taller structures in exchange for making 30 percent of the units in their projects affordable.
