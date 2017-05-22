Last-minute attack may foil proposed ...

Last-minute attack may foil proposed SF density housing law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

An affordable housing advocacy group is trying to come between the moderate and progressive wings on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors , just as they close in on passing housing density legislation that has taken two years to craft. The proposed law, which goes before the board on Tuesday, would allow developers to build taller structures in exchange for making 30 percent of the units in their projects affordable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 5 hr Truth 171
AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the... 18 hr dope bag 1
Support President Trump Mon Evenflow 4
Nancy Pelosi May 18 Defeat Maxine Wat... 3
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Maria 1
Maxine Waters/Nancy Pelosi May 17 Father Brannigan 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) May 16 anonymous 205
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC