Jury rules with UC Davis in fight ove...

Jury rules with UC Davis in fight over strawberries

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A renowned strawberry researcher broke patent law and violated a loyalty pledge to his former university by taking his work with him to profit from it in a private company, a jury in San Francisco decided Wednesday. Professor Douglas Shaw formed his own research firm with others after retiring from the UC Davis, where for years he had overseen the school's strawberry breeding program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa... 4 hr Evilgelicalling 2
Hey 7 hr Person 2
AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the... Wed narc 2
News Trump administration appears to ease up on its ... Tue Wildchild 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... May 23 Truth 170
Support President Trump May 22 Evenflow 4
Nancy Pelosi May 18 Defeat Maxine Wat... 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC